Judge signs restraining order keeping school board from closing parking lot for W-M tailgate

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A judge has signed an injunction keeping the Calcasieu School Board from closing the parking lot to the area of the Washington-Marion tailgate Friday night.

Washington-Marion canceled the homecoming tailgate on Wednesday, a day after a fight broke out at the school, leading to lockdowns and an arrest.

The school and the Calcasieu School Board cited safety as the reason for canceling the event, saying what happened at the school as well as social media threats toward staff factored into the decision.

Judge Derrick Kee signed the injunction Thursday and set a hearing for 9 a.m. Monday.

Attorney Wilford Carter Sr. said he filed the injunction on behalf of organizers of the event, as well as residents who live in the area of Washington-Marion.

Carter questioned why the tailgate was canceled, but not school or student events such as the homecoming dance and the game.

“Who are they protecting, grown people that come from all over the country to this function?” Carter said. “That’s the concern of the people who asked me to file this injunction.

“We are not talking about students now, we’re talking about grown adults.”

Carter said lots of money is spent in the community when the tailgate is held every year.

Carter’s son, Wilford Carter Jr., posted a video saying the tailgate is back on.

