Intersection of L’Auberge Blvd, Sam’s Way closed due to wreck
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The intersection of L’Auberge Boulevard and Sam’s Way is closed due to a wreck.
A KPLC crew saw a car in a ditch off the road. There is also police tape up in the area.
Lake Charles police sent out the following alert: “Avoid the area of Sam’s Way and Lauberge Blvd, officers have the roads closed due to a wreck.”
