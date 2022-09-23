50/50 Thursdays
Intersection of L’Auberge Blvd, Sam’s Way closed due to wreck

Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.
Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard.(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The intersection of L’Auberge Boulevard and Sam’s Way is closed due to a wreck.

A KPLC crew saw a car in a ditch off the road. There is also police tape up in the area.

Lake Charles police sent out the following alert: “Avoid the area of Sam’s Way and Lauberge Blvd, officers have the roads closed due to a wreck.”

