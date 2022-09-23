Intersection of L’Auberge Blvd, Sam’s Way closed due to wreck

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The intersection of L’Auberge Boulevard and Sam’s Way is closed due to a wreck.

A KPLC crew saw a car in a ditch off the road. There is also police tape up in the area.

Lake Charles police sent out the following alert: “Avoid the area of Sam’s Way and Lauberge Blvd, officers have the roads closed due to a wreck.”

Accident at intersection of Sam's Way, L'Auberge Boulevard. (KPLC)

