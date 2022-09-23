Improvements begin on Iowa Park

Iowa, La. (KPLC) - Iowa Park will soon be seeing some much-needed improvements.

A groundbreaking was held Friday, marking the first phase of the park improvements. Phase one plans to turn the park’s field into a state-of-the-art ball field.

The new field is being constructed with children in mind and will include a “maximum-safety design.”

The park will also include a new playground, new lights and sound systems, five workout stations for the walking tracks and all new fences and bleachers.

