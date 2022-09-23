50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Improvements begin on Iowa Park

By Joel Bruce
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa, La. (KPLC) - Iowa Park will soon be seeing some much-needed improvements.

A groundbreaking was held Friday, marking the first phase of the park improvements. Phase one plans to turn the park’s field into a state-of-the-art ball field.

The new field is being constructed with children in mind and will include a “maximum-safety design.”

The park will also include a new playground, new lights and sound systems, five workout stations for the walking tracks and all new fences and bleachers.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization

Latest News

Calcasieu Parish School Board.
School board requests stay of injunction
A groundbreaking was held Friday, marking the first phase of the park improvements.
Town of Iowa ballpark improvements
Boat rescue in Vernon
Authorities rescue two people after boat capsizes
Washington-Marion High School.
School board, law enforcement officials react to injunction reinstating tailgate