Health Headlines: How your blood type might affect your health

Does it seem like Mosquitos are particularly attracted to you? It turns out, they could be.

Scientists believe mosquitoes may be able to sense the sugars some people secrete through their skin based on their blood type. And it turns out that’s not the only thing your blood could make you susceptible to.

Your blood type could also impact your chances of getting cancer, having a stroke, or catching COVID.

Dr. Brian Rini at Vanderbilt University says, “Different blood types have different antigens on the surface of the red blood cells.”

A study out of the New England journal of medicine found that people with Type A blood had a 45% increased risk of getting COVID. And that those with Type ) were 35% less likely to catch it.

If you have Type O, research from Harvard shows you’re less likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke. But those with A, B, and A-B have a 9% increased risk for both. Experts believe it’s because Type O’s tend to have lower cholesterol and lower amounts of protein which is linked to clotting.

A study from the Journal of Cancer Epidemiology found that Type B’s were 59% more likely to be diagnosed with cancer.

And French researchers analyzed data from 82,000 people and found that women with Type A blood were 10% more likely to develop type two diabetes and those with Type B were 21% more likely.

Also, some memory problems may be linked to blood type. A study in the Journal of Neurology found that Type A-B blood had a 82% higher risk of cognitive impairment.

In alternative medicine, researchers in Japan strongly believe that blood type influences a person’s personality, weaknesses, and strengths. They say people with Type A blood are calm and collected, artistic and polite. While people with Type B blood are practical, goal-oriented, and strong-willed. People with Type O are outgoing, energetic, and outspoken. And that people with type A-B tend to have characteristics on both sides of the spectrum.

