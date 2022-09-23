FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A couple more hot days, cold front on the way

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We have a few more days of high heat and humidity to get through before some relief next week. The upper-level high pressure from earlier in the week is still west of the area, and will allow our high temperatures to remain elevated through the weekend, in the low to mid 90′s. Rain chances in Saturday look to be minimal, and perhaps only slightly better Sunday closer to the Gulf coast. The reason involves an approaching cold front from the north. As we head into Sunday and Monday, some better moisture may try to approach the area, meaning a couple showers and storms could fire especially along the Sea breeze. Anything that does would be isolated, meaning this weekend looks overall good for outdoor plans, just stay hydrated if you do venture outside.

Monday night looks to be when the cold front arrives through the area. While the day will still be warmer, the front arrives starting in the evening, and ushers in less humid and cooler air. Temperatures Monday night look to fall into the upper 60′s. As we head into the week, even cooler temperatures may result as well, with highs into the mid-to-upper 80′s, and lows approaching the low 60′s, perhaps lower.

A cold front will push through early next week to cool us off and help lower the threat of any tropical impacts from Tropical Depression Nine (KPLC)

We’re still tracking Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean. Conditions around the storm are expected to become better for strengthening within the next couple days, and it is expected to do so as it moves to the west-northwest. The threat of impacts has lessened here in Southwest Louisiana thanks to the front, as it looks to be more of a Florida threat. Of course, we will continue to track it and let you know if anything changes.

- Max Lagano

