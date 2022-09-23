Boutte excused from New Mexico game for birth of his boy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kayshon Boutte will not suit up for the Purple and Gold this Saturday due to the birth of his newborn child.

Coach Brian Kelly said the LSU wide receiver has been excused to be with his girlfriend in anticipation of the arrival of his boy.

“I’ve excused him from playing this weekend, and we wish him and his new mom all the best,” said Brian Kelly.

LSU hosts New Mexico on Saturday night.

Jack Bech, Malik Nabers, Kyren Lacy, Brian Thomas, Jaray Jenkins, and Chris Hilton will pickup the slack for Boutte as he enjoys fatherhood.

