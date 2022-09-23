Boaters rescued from Vernon Lake on Thursday morning

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, two men were rescued from Vernon Lake on Thursday morning after their boat hit a stump in the lake and capsized.

VPSO received a call around 4:49 a.m. on September 22 about someone screaming for help from Vernon Lake. Deputies, along with Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents, responded to the scene and spoke with residents who also heard the calls for help.

LDWF Agents deployed a boat and found the two men, rescuing them from the lake. The Agents also towed the men’s boat to the shore.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

