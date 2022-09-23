Authorities rescue two people after boat capsizes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call around 5 a.m. Thursday from an off-duty officer saying he had heard someone screaming for help at Vernon Lake.

The officer, with the Leesville Police Department, said people calling for help said their boat was sinking.

Agents from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, along with Vernon Parish deputies, responded and rescued two males from the lake.

The men said they had hit a stump in the lake, causing the boat to overturn.

No injuries have been reported, according to VPSO officials.

Wildlife agents towed the men’s boat to shore.

