50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Authorities rescue two people after boat capsizes

Boat rescue in Vernon
Boat rescue in Vernon(VPSO Deputy Patrick Buckley)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call around 5 a.m. Thursday from an off-duty officer saying he had heard someone screaming for help at Vernon Lake.

The officer, with the Leesville Police Department, said people calling for help said their boat was sinking.

Agents from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, along with Vernon Parish deputies, responded and rescued two males from the lake.

The men said they had hit a stump in the lake, causing the boat to overturn.

No injuries have been reported, according to VPSO officials.

Wildlife agents towed the men’s boat to shore.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization

Latest News

A groundbreaking was held Friday, marking the first phase of the park improvements.
Improvements begin on Iowa Park
Calcasieu Parish School Board.
School board requests stay of injunction
A groundbreaking was held Friday, marking the first phase of the park improvements.
Town of Iowa ballpark improvements
Washington-Marion High School.
School board, law enforcement officials react to injunction reinstating tailgate