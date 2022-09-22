50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Winston, Kamara, Adebo listed as limited participants again at practice

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was limited at practice on Thursday.
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was limited at practice on Thursday.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the second day in a row, Alvin Kamara (rib), Jameis Winston (back/ankle), and Paulson Adebo (ankle) were among a group in limited in practice for the Saints.

Others limited in Thursday’s workout: Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder), Taysom Hill (rib), Marcus Maye (rib), Adam Prentice (shoulder), Alontae Taylor (knee), and Deonte Harty (foot).

The Saints and Panthers meet up at 12 p.m. on FOX 8 this Sunday.

Right now, New Orleans (1-1) is a three-point favorite over the winless Panthers. For more sports betting new checkout the Final Bet on Thursday’s at 10:35 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon...
One-game suspension for Bucs WR Mike Evans upheld by NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon...
Report: Bucs WR Evans suspended one game for hit on Saints CB Lattimore
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is tackled by New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann...
Buccaneers erupt for 20-10 victory in Saints’ home opener
Jameis Winston and the Saints opened their 2022 regular season against the Falcons. (Source:...
Lutz hits 51-yard FG to give Saints thrilling season-opening win over Atlanta, 27-26