Westlake police issue warning about homecoming pranks

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Homecoming is meant to be a time of celebrations and gathering to reconnect. But some traditions, intended to be lighthearted and fun, could result in criminal charges if taken too far.

“I mean this is every year, we all have kids, I did the same thing, chief did the same thing growing up. As far as the toilet paper and things like that, we’re lenient, but any kind of damages as far as monetary that’s not okay, breaking windows that’s obviously not okay. Anything that’s going to cause the homeowner to have to file charges or file any claims on their insurance that’s not going to be tolerated,” Lt. Summer Menard of the Westlake Police Department said.

Not all pranks are created equal. The Westlake Police Department urges students to make good choices this week and say vandalism will lead to a criminal mischief charge or worse.

“We just want them to exercise caution, use good judgement, and try to make good decisions. These are traditions, we really want the kids to be able to have a good time. I mean, we don’t want to ruin this for them. Everybody looks forward to homecoming week every year, including us,” Menard said.

Some residents even said they know if they clean up too early, the rollers might return to their yards before the week is finished.

“I just go with the flow. Yea that’s part of the celebration of it,” resident Carol Haiko said, laughing.

The Rams will face the DeRidder Dragons for homecoming this year, with the game starting Friday at 7 p.m.

