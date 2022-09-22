50/50 Thursdays
Washington-Marion cancels homecoming tailgate, citing safety concerns

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Washington-Marion Magnet High School has cancelled Friday’s homecoming tailgating event due to safety concerns.

The cancellation comes a day after a fight broke out at the school, leading to three school lockdowns and two arrests.

Those who bought tickets to the event can visit the school’s front office for a refund.

Washington-Marion issued the following statement Wednesday evening:

“Good evening to our Washington Marion families. Due to concerns regarding the safety of our students, families, and alumni, the homecoming tailgating event scheduled for Friday, September 23, will be cancelled. This decision was not taken lightly, but we do feel it is in the best safety interest of all stakeholders. If you have already purchased a ticket and would like a refund, please visit the school front office with your ticket by noon on Friday. We still hope to see everyone Friday night to cheer on our Charging Indians. As always, thank you for your continued support of our school.”

