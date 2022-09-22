TDL: Week Four Game of the Week Preview - Elton Indians

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Elton Indians had a horrible 2021 season as they finished with a record of 0-10, but in 2022 they’ve completely left that behind them. This season, the Indians are off to a red-hot start as they’re 3-0 with an average margin of victory of 31.7 as they’ve outscored their opponents 143-48.

“We’ve grown a lot in one year, the offseason and the summer, and just the experience of playing last year even though we didn’t win, that playing helped us, and that contributed to the success, and our seniors are doing a good job of leading” said head coach Marcus Lejeune about his 2022 squad.

But on Friday, the Indians competition kicks it up a notch as they’re set to play their first district game of the season, against the Basile Bearcats. “This is going to be a major test for us, of course this isn’t the whole season here, but this is a part of a big season you know, district everybody wants to go undefeated in district so, against a program that’s been a quarter final team for the last few years, they know what it takes to win, they play hard, we’re on the way up, we want to be at their level, so it’s going to be a good test for us” said Lejeune.

And while the Indians have had more success in their first three games of the 2022 season than they did in 2021 as a whole, they know there’s work left to be done, and the start of district play is when it gets real. “We’re elated to be where we’re at right now, of course district, we’re 0-0 we want to focus on that crown, we want that, and then we want to build each week to get better towards the end of the season” said Lejeune.

The Indians welcome the Bearcats to Indian Stadium on Friday, September 23rd, at 7:00.

