SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 21, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 21, 2022.

Alfred Caroline Davis, 57, Vinton: First offense DWI; improper turning at an intersection; driver must be licensed; careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.

Raymond Patrick Villery, 57, Lake Charles: Threatening a public official; first offense DWI.

Keith Eric Vezinat, 49, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Anthony Arvie, 25, Lake Charles: Assault; trespassing.

Terry Don Davis, 63, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (5 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Lee Robinson, 40, Crowley: Property damage under $50,000.

Rebecca Lynn Manuel, 47, Lake Charles: Probation violation; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Rickey James Romero, 58, Vinton: Domestic abuse.

Aaliyah Deche Tanner, 27, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Clifton Michael Falcon, 39, Youngsville: Failure to possess a license for home improvements; theft under $5,000.

Joshua Keith Nero, 44, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary; battery of the infirm.

Kimberly Nicole Green, 24, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.