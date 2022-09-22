50/50 Thursdays
Some vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over possible listeria contamination

GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.
GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - Some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at Kroger stores are being recalled over possible listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The GHGA company is recalling around two dozen products, including some diced vegetables and salsas, after a product sample tested positive for listeria.

The full list of recalled products can be found on the FDA’s site.

The products were sold to Kroger and distributed to retail stores on Sept. 11, 2022. They were sold primarily in Kroger stores in the produce or deli sections in Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

No other GHGA products are affected by the recall.

The Sell-by Date for the recalled products has expired, and the products have already been removed from store shelves and are no longer for sale, but they “could still be in possession of consumers,” according to the FDA announcement.

Listeria infection can cause symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and can be serious and sometimes fatal in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

The company said it was not aware of any illnesses linked to the recall, according to the FDA’s announcement, which the agency posted Tuesday.

Customers who purchased the products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or to discard them.

