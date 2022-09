Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A motorcyclist has died following a vehicle crash in Sulphur, according to the Sulphur Police Department.

The crash happened on Maplewood Drive yesterday morning, Sept. 21, 2022.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released by authorities.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

