50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Man escapes from ICE processing center in Pine Prairie

Authorities say Konstantin Lavrentev, 27, of Russian descent, escaped from the ICE Processing...
Authorities say Konstantin Lavrentev, 27, of Russian descent, escaped from the ICE Processing Center in Pine Prairie.(Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Evangeline Parish, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a man who escaped from the ICE Processing Center in Pine Prairie.

Konstantin Lavrentev, 27, of Russian descent, is 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, with a light beard.

Authorities with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office say not to approach Lavrentev if located.

They ask anyone knowing Lavrentev’s location to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-363-2161.

Authorities say Konstantin Lavrentev, 27, of Russian descent, escaped from the ICE Processing...
Authorities say Konstantin Lavrentev, 27, of Russian descent, escaped from the ICE Processing Center in Pine Prairie.(Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization

Latest News

Friday Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer heat continues despite the start of fall; some relief next week
Allie Rice
BRPD says ‘misinformation’ hurting Allie Rice murder probe, reward now at $37,500
Hotel coming to the lakefront?
City of Lake Charles considering bringing hotel to lakefront
Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office
Deputy in Vernon Parish arrested for illicit acts involving a juvenile