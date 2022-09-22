La. Child Care Assistance Program wait list to start Oct. 1

Baton Rouge, La. (KPLC) - Families who apply for financial assistance through the Louisiana Department of Education’s Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) after Oct. 1 will be placed on a waiting list.

Those applying by the end of September will receive funding immediately after being determined eligible, which is expected within 60 to 90 days of application, according to the Department of Education.

The program is approaching its budgeted funding level due to changes in rates and eligibility, and the number of families applying. Eligible families who join the wait list will receive assistance when funding is available again.

Some children, including those who are homeless or in foster care, will receive assistance without being placed on the wait list, according to the Department of Education.

