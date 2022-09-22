FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer heat continues despite the start of fall; some relief next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today marks the start of fall but that means nothing to southwest Louisiana at least yet as our temperatures remain very summer like well above average for this time of the year. Through the evening those temperatures will drop back into the 70s overnight and we will look for another quick rise in temperatures tomorrow again topping out in the upper 90s during the afternoon.

Heading to the weekend we continue with a quiet forecast with just a slight chance of isolated showers and storms late on Sunday ahead of a front that will push through the area by Monday dropping humidity values to start next week. Behind this front we expect low temperatures down into the 60s highs in the 80s and it looks like we will get a reinforcing shot of drier air for the second part of next week and that should drag those temperatures down maybe even a few more degrees into the lower 60s and perhaps even a few spots dipping into the upper 50s by the latter part of next week.

Meanwhile our eyes remain peeled to the tropics while major hurricane Fiona continues to move up the Atlantic near Bermuda through early Friday it poses no threat to EU S mainland while our main attention will be on a developing tropical disturbance in the Caribbean through this weekend. The National Hurricane Center is still giving this area and high chance of developing over the next five days and it could be this weekend that we see a tropical depression form in the Caribbean. There’s still plenty of time to watch this, and there obviously remains a considerable amount of uncertainty as to where this system would go once it forms which is why it’s important to pay attention to the forecast closely as we head into next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

