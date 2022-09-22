Closely monitoring a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean

Tropical Disturbance (KPLC)

Caribbean Sea (KPLC) - The tropical disturbance is now in the Caribbean and remains poorly organized today; meanwhile the National Hurricane Center still gives this area a high chance of developing over the next five days. The development potential increases more over the weekend as it moves into the central Caribbean likely somewhere south of Jamaica by Saturday and Sunday.

Beyond this weekend models continue to diverge on an eventual solution as to where this could head but as you can tell by these spaghetti models today some sort of interaction with the Gulf Coast is likely to occur next week if a storm manages to form. The odds of this system not affecting the Gulf of Mexico are growing slimmer by the day.

The future track predictions are highly uncertain and will have a lot to do with where the center of low pressure closes off and at this point that has not happened. Once we get a center of low pressure the models will do a lot better on a solution as to what areas of the Gulf Coast could potentially be impacted next week.

The hurricane hunters have flown through the system and continue to plan flights that will provide crucial data that will be added into our computer models that will give us the added information we need to better support a more precise forecast. We should begin to have a lot more information by this weekend as to what areas of the Gulf would most likely be impacted late next week, so make sure to stay tuned for updates to the forecast as we move into the weekend.

Again, this system currently poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana, and any impacts to the Gulf Coast would not be until late next week at the earliest, so there is plenty of time to track this system over the days ahead.

Remember this is not the time to look at individual computer model forecasts as those are pointless until the system actually develops. It is also worth noting that the models are spread out over 900 miles by 5 days out with a position anywhere from the Bahamas to Central America. So there is NO reason to panic about this system at least not at this time, if that changes we will absolutely let you know.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.