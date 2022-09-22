City of Lake Charles considering bringing hotel to lakefront

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lakefront development has been a hotly debated topic for years, and with the construction of Port Wonder, Crying Eagle and more underway, another idea has resurfaced - a lakefront hotel.

“I think the civic center will never reach its full potential until we have a hotel either immediately adjacent to it or very close to it. I think the synergy would be beautiful, I think they would feed off of each other,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter.

After being approved by the city council, Lake Charles is now fielding offers from developers.

“I think having a hotel here could definitely help the area especially its economy, but what I worry is that if they’re gonna put a hotel here is it gonna compromise the vision of the park, will it compromise its integrity,” said resident Zack Coker.

“It would bring more tourists we’d get a little more revenue, and then Port Wonder and Crying Eagle about to be built right there, and it would just be a nice place for people to stay around here,” said resident Brennon Beridon.

Because the city owns the property, Mayor Hunter said the hotel could be funded through a public-private partnership. He said it’s just another piece to the overall vision for the city’s lakefront.

“We are developing a lakefront that is going to be one of the most beautiful in this entire country certainly along the gulf coast. With what’s happening right now with Port Wonder, with Crying Eagle, with the renovation of the parking garage, Lake Area Adventures, if you can imagine a hotel at the civic center, we’re providing something that is absolutely unique and special so this is just part of that overall vision,” said Hunter.

Of course the idea of bringing in a hotel is in its infancy, but the city is welcoming developers to present their proposals.

