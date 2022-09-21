50/50 Thursdays
Two dead in BP refinery fire in Ohio

2 people injured in a fire at the Toledo refinery Tuesday night.
By Amanda Alvarado and WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people died in a fire at the facility Tuesday, WTVG reports.

“It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away,” a company spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”

Viewer video shows a fire at BP refinery in Oregon on Sept. 20, 2022

The fire was extinguished Tuesday around 10:15 p.m., but the refinery remains offline Wednesday.

According to Lucas County Regional Dispatch, crews responded to the refinery Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. for reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

