50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Tax consolidation proposal to be discussed tonight at town hall in Hackberry

Cameron Parish
Cameron Parish(Visit Cameron Parish)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - A tax consolidation proposal in Cameron Parish on the Nov. 8 ballot will be discussed at a town hall meeting in Hackberry tonight.

Parish Administrator Katie Armentor says residents can see the proposed redistricting maps.

The town hall meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Hackberry Community Center.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Horton homes lawsuit update
Homeowners fighting arbitration in D.R. Horton Homes litigation
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Juveniles arrested in connection with fight that led to lockdowns
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 20, 2022
a Hot week
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE FORECAST: Our Hot and Dry Pattern Continues Through the Week
a Hot week
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Wednesday Forecast