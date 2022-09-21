Tax consolidation proposal to be discussed tonight at town hall in Hackberry
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - A tax consolidation proposal in Cameron Parish on the Nov. 8 ballot will be discussed at a town hall meeting in Hackberry tonight.
Parish Administrator Katie Armentor says residents can see the proposed redistricting maps.
The town hall meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Hackberry Community Center.
