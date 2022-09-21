SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 20, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 20, 2022.

Tyric Dewayne Davis, 20, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Evie Lynn Akee, 42, Palm Bay: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Jeremy Wade Ellzey, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies (2 charges); aggravated assault with a firearm (4 charges).

Brandon Jamal Alfred, 31, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Jonahvin Dmon Landry, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse of a pregnant victim; instate detainer.

John Michael Baudoin, 41, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; possession of marijuana.

Jamaal Marcus Shelton, 39, Houston, TX: Failure to possess a license for home improvements (2 charges); theft under $25,000; contempt of court.

Dalton Thaddeus Arrant, 23, Sulphur: Trespassing; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.