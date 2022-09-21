50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Oberlin worker injured while repairing water main

Town of Oberlin, Louisiana.
Town of Oberlin, Louisiana.(Town of Oberlin)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - A Town of Oberlin worker was injured while repairing a water main Wednesday.

As the hole began to fill with water, the worker’s foot was stuck, according to town officials. Oberlin police were able to free his foot, but his arm then became stuck in the pipes. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment on his arm.

The water is back on, but town officials say there are at least 10 more leaks to fix.

The town is currently under a boil advisory.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Horton homes lawsuit update
Homeowners fighting arbitration in D.R. Horton Homes litigation
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization

Latest News

Oberlin under boil advisory
Lake Charles woman dies after car strikes guardrail; driver cited for careless operation
KPLC's Legal Corner answers viewer's legal questions pertaining to civil matters.
LEGAL CORNER: My physician’s office is holding over $500 in credit. What should I do?
Legal Corner
LEGAL CORNER: My physician’s office is holding over $500 in credit. What should I do?