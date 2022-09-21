Oberlin worker injured while repairing water main

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - A Town of Oberlin worker was injured while repairing a water main Wednesday.

As the hole began to fill with water, the worker’s foot was stuck, according to town officials. Oberlin police were able to free his foot, but his arm then became stuck in the pipes. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment on his arm.

The water is back on, but town officials say there are at least 10 more leaks to fix.

The town is currently under a boil advisory.

