Lake Charles jury convicts man of bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion

By Jakob Evans
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A federal jury in Lake Charles convicted an Elizabeth, Louisiana native of bankruptcy and tax evasion.

Joseph Randall Boswell, Sr., 53, of Elizabeth was convicted of one count of bankruptcy fraud and one count of tax evasion, according to the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Evidence concluded that Boswell concealed property from the U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee and creditors through his chapter 7 bankruptcy filing in 2011.

Specifically, Boswell concealed income from creditors he received from service contracts, and defrauded the U.S. government by withholding income information and properties he had interest in.

Boswell was also convicted of attempting to evade income tax payments owed from 2001 to 2009. Boswell concealed $597,000 worth of assets from the Internal Revenue Service by putting them in other family members’ names to avoid payment.

Boswell faces up to 5 years in prison on each charge, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Sentencing will take place on January 23, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

