Lake Charles church building multipurpose facility to help homeless

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles church is building a facility they hope will help the city’s most vulnerable population.

“People in between places to live, not having food to eat, all that kind of stuff, it’s a big, big need,” Pastor Tony Bourque said.

A Lake Charles church is answering the call. By way of a new multipurpose facility, Water’s Edge will be able to provide food, showers and temporary shelter for the area’s homeless.

“It will house our food pantry,” Bourque said. “We are going to have a brand new food pantry in there. Like I said, it’s going to be a temporary shelter, but also a homeless stop during the week. There will be times we use it for dinners, times we use it for events, but it will always be used for ministry. It’ll be a ministry building for the community.”

The church’s homeless outreach program plays a major role in helping already, but the 5,000-square-foot facility allows them to expand their services as the need continues to grow.

“They can also clean their clothes,” Bourque said. “You know, a lot of them are actually for work, and so because of that, they need a place to come to so they can go on interviews and things like that or sometimes just to get out of the heat or get out of the cold and just rest.”

Pastor Tony Bourque said they are shooting for the facility to wrap up construction around the end of this year.

“We just have the type of gathering that when we present a need to them, they really respond, and they really show up,” Bourque said. “People are just exited that we get to do this and show love to people.”

Water’s Edge is having a dinner fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 25. Meals can be picked up at the church and will include a hot link on a bun, chips and a cookie for $10. Payment can be sent to the church’s PayPal account @wehomeless. Any extra meals left over that day will be given to feed the homeless.

