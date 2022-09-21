Lake Arthur repairs aging water pipe; town remains under boil advisory

Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - The entire town of Lake Arthur is under a boil order after the water system was shut down today for repairs.

“I’m not the smartest person, but I got a family and I’d like for them to go and drink water without me paying attention, and know that it’s safe because you can’t always keep an eye on kids,” said local resident Scott Boudreaux.

Boudreaux calls the boil advisory an inconvenience.

“It’s a hard hit sometimes, because if you don’t have money for bottled water then you’re stuck having to boil,” Boudreaux said.

Most Southwest Louisiana residents are no strangers to boil orders often caused by aging infrastructure.

Lake Arthur officials we spoke with couldn’t give us an exact age, but called the water line in question “very old.”

“I know that the pipes are old but come on, the Town of Welsh redid most of their pipe systems. It’s a lot of work, but I think the town deserves it,” said Boudreaux.

Lake Arthur is just one of several communities that have issued advisories this month, many of those due to broken water mains. Residents like Boudreaux understand the need to make repairs and issue a notice, and hope people will take it seriously.

“I think it should be more like a door to door thing because it is that serious, there’s people that get bacteria in their brains and get all types of different diseases and it’s just a negative altogether if you got kids especially,” Boudreaux said.

The town clerk says water samples submitted to the state must come back clear for three days in a row before the boil order is lifted.

