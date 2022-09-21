50/50 Thursdays
Juveniles arrested in connection with fight that led to lockdowns

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a fight that led to lockdowns at three schools Tuesday afternoon.

Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School and Molo Middle School were placed on lockdown following an incident at Washington-Marion around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

After a fight between two students at Washington-Marion, witnesses reported hearing someone mention a gun, according to Kayla Vincent, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. One of the students in the fight, along with two other juveniles, fled the school and the school was immediately placed on lockdown.

The three juveniles were quickly located near Rose Street by the Lake Charles Police Department, Vincent said.

The students involved in the fight who fled the scene had been suspended from Washington-Marion earlier the same day for a previous fight, Vincent said. One of the other juveniles who fled the school was not a Washington-Marion student and previously attended LaGrange High School, but was present during the fight and in possession of a pair of brass knuckles. The third juvenile who fled the campus was not involved in the altercation.

Tuesday evening, the 15-year-old was arrested on counts of unlawful disruption of the operation of a school, and carrying a dangerous weapon by a student or nonstudent on school property. The 16-year-old was arrested on counts of unlawful disruption of the operation of a school, and disturbing the peace by fighting.

Vincent said the investigation found there was no firearm at the school during the fight.

Molo Middle School was placed on a precautionary lockdown due to the proximity to Washington-Marion High School.

