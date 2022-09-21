FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot days continues this week but some relief is finally in sight

Fall Begins (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tomorrow is the start of Autumn, but only by the calendar as some of the hottest weather of the week settles in with afternoon highs in the upper 90s. This comes thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure over the region also keeps rain out of the forecast.

3 Day Forecast (KPLC)

A front will arrive by early Monday with little to no rain, but humidity levels will drop next week and that will mean cooler nights with lows back into the 70s. Next week looks to remain dry with sunshine and highs in the 80s, closer to average for this time of year.

Front arrives Monday (KPLC)

The main concern is obviously the tropics, where an area of new development is possible over the southeastern Caribbean Sea over the next few days. Most computer models show this eventually becoming a threat to the Gulf of Mexico by next week, so it’s something we’ll certainly have to continue to monitor closely over the coming days.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

