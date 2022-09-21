50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot days continues this week but some relief is finally in sight

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Fall Begins
Fall Begins(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tomorrow is the start of Autumn, but only by the calendar as some of the hottest weather of the week settles in with afternoon highs in the upper 90s. This comes thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure over the region also keeps rain out of the forecast.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KPLC)

A front will arrive by early Monday with little to no rain, but humidity levels will drop next week and that will mean cooler nights with lows back into the 70s. Next week looks to remain dry with sunshine and highs in the 80s, closer to average for this time of year.

Front arrives Monday
Front arrives Monday(KPLC)

The main concern is obviously the tropics, where an area of new development is possible over the southeastern Caribbean Sea over the next few days. Most computer models show this eventually becoming a threat to the Gulf of Mexico by next week, so it’s something we’ll certainly have to continue to monitor closely over the coming days.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Horton homes lawsuit update
Homeowners fighting arbitration in D.R. Horton Homes litigation
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot weather continues this week but some relief by next week
a Hot week
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE FORECAST: Our Hot and Dry Pattern Continues Through the Week
a Hot week
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Wednesday Forecast
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hotter days ahead but a cool front is in our sights next week