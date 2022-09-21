FEMA awards $29 million to SWLA for hurricane recovery

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $59 million in public assistance reimbursements for disaster recovery in Louisiana, including $29.3 million for recovery from Hurricane Laura.

The reimbursements include the following:

$3,189,029 to Allen Parish for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura

$3,654,302 to Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs as a result of Hurricane Laura

$22,477,433 to Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative Inc. for restoring damaged transmission lines from Manchester to Gibbstown as a result of Hurricane Laura.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.