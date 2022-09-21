50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FEMA awards $29 million to SWLA for hurricane recovery

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $59 million in public assistance reimbursements for disaster recovery in Louisiana, including $29.3 million for recovery from Hurricane Laura.

The reimbursements include the following:

  • $3,189,029 to Allen Parish for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura
  • $3,654,302 to Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs as a result of Hurricane Laura
  • $22,477,433 to Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative Inc. for restoring damaged transmission lines from Manchester to Gibbstown as a result of Hurricane Laura.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Horton homes lawsuit update
Homeowners fighting arbitration in D.R. Horton Homes litigation
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization

Latest News

Boil advisory lifted in Leesville
Town of Oberlin, Louisiana.
Oberlin worker injured while repairing water main
Oberlin under boil advisory
Lake Charles woman dies after car strikes guardrail; driver cited for careless operation