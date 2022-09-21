50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Country singer Luke Bell dies of accidental overdose, medical examiner says

Police say country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona on Aug. 29 after accidentally...
Police say country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona on Aug. 29 after accidentally overdosing.(Jam in The Van/YouTube via MGN)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Officials in Arizona say country artist Luke Bell died of an accidental overdose last month.

The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Bell died on Aug. 29 from fentanyl intoxication, with his death ruled accidental.

KOLD reports Tucson police found Bell’s body in the 5500 block of East Grant Road. According to Saving Country Music, the 32-year-old singer went missing in Tucson on Aug. 20.

Bell’s social media platforms identified him as a native of Cody, Wyoming. He released his self-titled album debut in 2012 and another in 2014 called “Don’t Mind If I Do.”

Police say their investigation into Bell’s death remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Horton homes lawsuit update
Homeowners fighting arbitration in D.R. Horton Homes litigation
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization

Latest News

FILE - Clothing sits on tables for shoppers in a Costco warehouse on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in...
How steep Fed rate hikes affect your finances
Authorities in Alaska say two people were sent to the hospital after a bear attack.
9-year-old boy seriously injured in bear attack, troopers say
A look inside human trafficking at the southern US border.
An inside look at human trafficking at the border
FILE - The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number...
Study: Cancer deaths continue to fall, more survivors than ever
Tom Barrack, an ally of former President Donald Trump, departed federal court Tuesday in New...
Jury hears opening statements at NYC trial of Trump ally