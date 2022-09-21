50/50 Thursdays
Beer spills onto highway after massive tractor-trailer crash

Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.
Beer and concrete spilled all over the road in a massive truck crash.(Florida Highway Patrol Tampa)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (CNN) – A massive truck crash on a Florida highway caused a big mess.

Five semitrucks piled up, and one of them was carrying a lot of Coors Light.

Police say one semi slammed into the back of another early Wednesday morning.

A third semi stopped behind the crash. Then a fourth stopped, along with a pickup, but a fifth semi didn’t stop, eventually slamming into another truck that was carrying concrete – sending beer and concrete all over the road.

Part of the highway had to be shut down while crews cleaned up the mess.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

