Basile Game of the Week Preview

Basile hosts Elton this Friday
By Justin Margolius
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Coming off of a close week three loss 13-7 against Sacred Heart, Basile Head Coach Kevin Bertrand thinks that defeat will help his team learn. This week his team hosts a Elton team that hadn’t won a game in two and a half years. This year is different though as the Indians are (3-0) on the season so far this year. For Basile and Coach Bertrand, that means this game will present some new problems as he stated, “they’re an improved team, coach does a great job over there of getting his guys ready, we’ve seen them for a long time now, it’s a real close school to ours, we’re only a few minutes down the road from each other...we’re going to have to make sure we’re in the right place and not give them a chance to get going, only because once they get going they do a good job, so we have to make sure defensively we’re in the right spots and doing the right things and when we get a chance we have to tackle.”

Bertrand feels like his team is prepared for this weekend, and loves the mentality that they are bringing week to week saying, “it’s a matter of coming out and working everyday like we are right now in this heat, they’re not thinking about the heat they’re trying to come out to get better today...whatever we throw at them they take they understand it, we’ve had some close games, even in the first two wins we had was 14-12 at half time, but they don’t hang their heads, they just keep playing hard and they think about now they’re not thinking about what happened or what’s going to happen they think about now, and that’s what this team is made of.”

Basile and Elton kick off the Game of the Week at 7:00 pm this Friday.

