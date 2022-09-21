50/50 Thursdays
$1.7 million set aside for expansion of Leesville veterans cemetery

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A grant of $1.7 million will go toward expanding and improving the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville.

The grant is through the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Veterans Cemetery Grants Program.

The grant will fund 240 columbarium niches, a water treatment plant, landscaping, and supporting infrastructure on approximately 17 acres of land, according to a news release from Sen. Bill Cassidy’s office.

The cemetery serves more than 53,000 veterans and their eligible family members living within 75 miles of the cemetery.

