Lockdowns lifted at Washington-Marion, LaGrange, Molo

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Precautionary lockdowns put in place at Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School, and Molo Middle School have been lifted, according to authorities.

The lockdowns were put into place after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call stating during an altercation among several students at Washington-Marion High School, someone reportedly said “get the gun,” according to Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

Mancuso said that students involved in the altercation ran off school property and the school was placed on lockdown.

Both deputies and Lake Charles Police responded and have located the three subjects involved, Mancuso said.

No gun has been found and no students are believed to be in danger, according to Mancuso.

