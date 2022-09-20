50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lockdowns lifted at Washington-Marion, LaGrange, Molo

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Precautionary lockdowns put in place at Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School, and Molo Middle School have been lifted, according to authorities.

The lockdowns were put into place after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call stating during an altercation among several students at Washington-Marion High School, someone reportedly said “get the gun,” according to Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

Mancuso said that students involved in the altercation ran off school property and the school was placed on lockdown.

Both deputies and Lake Charles Police responded and have located the three subjects involved, Mancuso said.

No gun has been found and no students are believed to be in danger, according to Mancuso.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Horton homes lawsuit update
Homeowners fighting arbitration in D.R. Horton Homes litigation
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization

Latest News

Boil advisory lifted for DeRidder residents
Create and embellish pumpkins with Masterpiece Bayou.
Create and embellish pumpkins with Masterpiece Bayou
Unemployment
Louisiana unemployment rate lower than national average
LRCA DeRidder Pro Rodeo kicks off fair
LRCA DeRidder Pro Rodeo kicks off fair