Washington Marion High School hosts college and career day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Washington Marion High School hosted a college and career day to showcase future opportunities for its current students.

Student Armorie Hagans came dressed for success ready to explore careers paths and seek a mentorship.

He said he did it to set the tone for his peers.

“I’m very excited, you know as a young man, young males these days are not interested in stuff like this. I’m just trying to improve young males in going to college and stuff, getting an education,” Hagans said.

Hagans said after suffering the loss of one of his role models, he’s inspired by the community and alumni stepping up to help guide students.

“My father died when I was in elementary, and you know it really hurt me but it inspired me that he made me the young man I am today, so this encourages me to keep going and be successful,” he said.

With dreams of being a lawyer, he said he’s already found mentors he’s confident in.

“I found plenty, Mr. Kerrie, this other lady who can help me with criminal justice,” he said.

For those seeking to jump straight into a career after high school, two industrial workers were on hand to answer questions.

“We like to be a conduit where kids can understand that not every kid goes to traditional college so sometimes there’s a different avenue that you can take,” industrial worker Craig Marks said.

They said there is plenty of room for women too, with their staggering increase in female workers.

“We have really become more diverse, in our facility, we’ve increased our diversity by 14 percent in the last two years,” industrial worker Jesse Guillory said.

With over a dozen employers on site, production student Ladaisha Godfrey said she’s looking forward to being a news reporter one day.

“I can see myself doing it, like being a reporter, I can see myself doing that as I get older,” she said.

For more information on today’s career day and access to employers that attended, you can reach out to the following individuals:

Jesse Guillory with Alcoa Corporation at jesse.guillory@alcoa.com

Lexis @lexkreations (Instagram)

Christal Williams MSN, RN College of Nursing & Health professions at McNeese University: 1-800-622-3552 ext. 4256.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.