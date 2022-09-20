Tropical disturbance moving into eastern Caribbean Sea by weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A tropical disturbance will move into the eastern Caribbean Sea by this weekend. Chances of development are then high.

Computer models continue to show this being something to watch closely as it could become a threat to the Gulf of Mexico by next week.

It’s too soon for specifics but all of us along the Gulf Coast should pay close attention to what could eventually evolve from this disturbance.

We’re still over a week away from any impacts if something does move into the Gulf.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.