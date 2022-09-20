50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Tropical disturbance moving into eastern Caribbean Sea by weekend

A tropical disturbance will move into the eastern Caribbean Sea by this weekend. Chances of...
A tropical disturbance will move into the eastern Caribbean Sea by this weekend. Chances of development are then high.(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A tropical disturbance will move into the eastern Caribbean Sea by this weekend. Chances of development are then high.

Computer models continue to show this being something to watch closely as it could become a threat to the Gulf of Mexico by next week.

It’s too soon for specifics but all of us along the Gulf Coast should pay close attention to what could eventually evolve from this disturbance.

We’re still over a week away from any impacts if something does move into the Gulf.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Horton homes lawsuit update
Homeowners fighting arbitration in D.R. Horton Homes litigation
The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection...
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hotter days ahead but a cool front is in our sights next week
First Alert Forecast (KPLC)
First Alert Forecast: Hurricane Fiona now a major hurricane, moving north in the Atlantic
Summer weather continues Wednesday, with high temperatures and dry conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our Hot and Dry Pattern Continues Through the Week
Tuesday weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer weather for Southwest Louisiana