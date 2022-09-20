SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 19, 2022.

Robin Dale Parker, 40, DeQuincy: Theft under $1,000; contempt of court; burglary; theft under $1,000; trespassing.

Dewayland Jamyrick Rolax, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; must use headlights; driver must be licensed; probation detainer.

Kenneth James Stillson III, 36, Ragley: Theft under $5,000 (2 charges); probation violation (2 charges).

Glenn Preston Baxter II, 58, Homeless: Failure to notify as a sex offender.

Rose Duyen Pham, 41, Houston, TX: Issuing worthless checks under $25,000; theft under $25,000.

Tremain Lashawl Morris, 42, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rusty Allen Conner, 40, Westlake: Theft under $25,000; forgery; contempt of court; instate detainer.

John Tyler Mounce, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ronnie Dale Moore Jr., 48, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Moses Anthony Figueroa, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jason Wayne Trahan, 38, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; illegal use of weapons.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.