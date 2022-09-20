Sunrise Interviews: Allen Parish Correctional Center job fair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re searching for a good-paying job with great benefits the Louisiana Department of Corrections may just have what you’re looking for. We spoke with Assistant Warden Krystle Simon and Director of Nursing Camille Tramel about the upcoming Allen Correctional Center job fair.

The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2022.

It will be at the prison located at 3751 Lauderdale Woodyard Rd. in Kinder.

The correctional center is recruiting for all positions, but in particular, correctional officers, nurses, social workers, and educators. Corrections officers start at about $40,000 annually and after a year of service, their salary increases to $46,000.

In March, the correctional center ceased to be a satellite prison of Raymond Laborde Correctional Center and became a full-fledged prison. With that comes the expansion of population and the need for additional employees. The center offers competitive pay, great benefits, and paid holidays, and annual and sick leave.

All you need to bring with you is your driver’s license and social security card so that recruiters can help you apply for any position you might be interested in.

