50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sunrise Interviews: Allen Parish Correctional Center job fair

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re searching for a good-paying job with great benefits the Louisiana Department of Corrections may just have what you’re looking for. We spoke with Assistant Warden Krystle Simon and Director of Nursing Camille Tramel about the upcoming Allen Correctional Center job fair.

The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2022.

It will be at the prison located at 3751 Lauderdale Woodyard Rd. in Kinder.

The correctional center is recruiting for all positions, but in particular, correctional officers, nurses, social workers, and educators. Corrections officers start at about $40,000 annually and after a year of service, their salary increases to $46,000.

In March, the correctional center ceased to be a satellite prison of Raymond Laborde Correctional Center and became a full-fledged prison. With that comes the expansion of population and the need for additional employees. The center offers competitive pay, great benefits, and paid holidays, and annual and sick leave.

All you need to bring with you is your driver’s license and social security card so that recruiters can help you apply for any position you might be interested in.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Horton homes lawsuit update
Homeowners fighting arbitration in D.R. Horton Homes litigation
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

Latest News

Health Headlines: Brain-powered prosthetics
Health Headlines: Brain-powered prosthetics
Health Headlines: Brain-powered prosthetics
Health Headlines: Brain-powered prosthetics
Tuesday weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer weather for Southwest Louisiana
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 19, 2022