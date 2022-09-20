Special medical marijuana task force created at Louisiana State Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers at the Louisiana State Capitol have created a special medical marijuana task force.

The goal is to study similar programs in states that surround Louisiana. Specifically, lawmakers hope to learn about ways to prevent employment discrimination against medical marijuana patients.

There is also a push to study options for testing workers who use the drug.

The task force’s first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.