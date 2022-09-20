Senior citizen grant now available for non-profit organizations

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mae’s Mission has created a new grant aimed at helping senior citizens in Southwest Louisiana.

Mae’s Mission is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2019 to financially assist other charities and non-profits across our region. However, the COVID outbreak delayed many of its fundraising efforts.

Now, after a recent fundraising event, the organization is ready to take applications to reward the new Senior Citizen Grant Program.

Mae’s Mission hopes to make the application for the grant as easy as possible so that organizations can get financial assistance and implement a program that they know will have a positive impact on the community.

”There are so many organizations and non-profits in our community that do amazing work but just have small teams,” says Mae’s Mission board member Patricia Prudhomme. “So many of their offices are one or two or three people. Well, those folks can’t put on a big gala, or a walk, those larger events that really bring in the dollars needed to really implement programs in the communities.”

Eligible nonprofit organizations are those within the five-parish Southwest Louisiana region that will fund, execute or improve health, educational, and general welfare programs. This can include health screenings, art programs, food services, and more.

The grant program is funded by Mae’s Mission’s Game Night fundraiser, online donations, and CITGO. Applicants will be reviewed and scored by a community review panel.

Applications will be accepted through Oct. 15, 2022, and are available online at Grant Funding Opportunity — Mae’s Mission (maesmission.org).

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.