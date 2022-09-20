50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Photo of whooping cranes goes international

A whooping crane pair with their chick.
A whooping crane pair with their chick.(LDWF biologist Sara Zimorski)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - Some Louisiana wildlife is piquing interest internationally as a photo of whooping cranes in Avoyelles Parish recently appeared in a popular Australian newspaper.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) biologist Sara Zimorski, who oversees LDWF’s Whooping Crane Reintroduction Program, took a beautiful photo of a whooping crane pair, along with its chick, in March just 11 days after the chick hatched.

The photo, with the pair, heads held high at the same angle, making a call, was selected by the Sydney Morning Herald as one of its top 10 photos from around the world in its Sept. 10 edition.

“Crane pairs exhibit a lot of synchronous behavior – particularly threats and calls,’’ Zimorski said. “But it really was just luck how perfectly in sync their spacing and the position of their heads and beaks were for the picture.’’

Zimorski was doing fieldwork that day and had brought along a camera with a telephoto lens. She said they knew the pair had a young chick and, because the parents generally take the chick off the nest within a few days, they are able to get out to the nest to collect habitat and nest measurement data without disturbing the birds.

“When I was finished and ready to leave they had crossed the farm road and were back in the nest field,’’ Zimorski said. “So when I was leaving I took our UTV along that farm road and caught that view of them from behind. They kept moving away from me, probably back to the nest and I just got lucky with that photo.’’

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Horton homes lawsuit update
Homeowners fighting arbitration in D.R. Horton Homes litigation
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

Latest News

Tuesday weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer weather for Southwest Louisiana
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 19, 2022
Internet at the expense of the Deridder’s water system
Deridder mayor pulls permit after several water mains broken
Internet at the expense of the Deridder’s water system
City of Deridder pulls permit after several water main disruptions