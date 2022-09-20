Moss Bluff woman dies from injuries after crash on Hwy 171

Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff woman died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 171 Tuesday morning, police say.

Amy Carol Richard, 44, was driving a 2016 Honda CRV on Parish Road around 6:30 a.m., said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D. A 1993 Chevrolet Blazer traveling south on Hwy 171 crashed into Richard’s SUV as Richard tried to turn left onto the highway.

Richard was brought to an area hospital with serious injuries, and she later died, Senegal said. The Chevrolet driver had minor injuries.

The Chevrolet driver was properly restrained, and police do not currently know whether Richard was wearing a seat belt, Senegal said.

Toxicology samples were submitted for analysis. The investigation is ongoing.

Troop D has investigated 19 fatal crashes resulting in 21 deaths in 2022.

