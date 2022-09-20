50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Football regroups after loss to Alcorn State

Monday was a look in the mirror type of practice for the McNeese Cowboys
By Justin Margolius
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Monday was a look in the mirror type of practice for the McNeese Cowboys, as they began to try to address some of the issues that came from the 30-19 loss to Alcorn State. As the Cowboys now sit at (0-3) on the season, Head Coach Gary Goff made it clear that this is not uncharted territory for him. Over a decade ago Goff was the Head Coach at Division II Tiffin University. At Tiffin Goff won only 5 games in his first three seasons, but managed to turn the program completely around finished 9-2 his last year with the program.

That coaching experience is something he leans on as Monday he stated, " “the experiences I’ve had in the past, absolutely I lean on that, there’s no panic here there’s just we have to show up to work everyday and continue grinding until our hard work from our team shows on the playing field, they had good attitudes today, they showed up on a Monday and worked hard, these guys know too, they know that it’s not perfect right now, we’ve got to learn how to play together and play complimentary football on both sides.”

As for the issues I was talking about earlier, McNeese threw two more interceptions against the Braves on Saturday bringing the season total to 6. Goff though doesn’t attribute that completely on the Quarterbacks though as he said, “it’s the sacks, it’s the wrong reads, it’s the drops, it’s not all on the quarterbacks it’s really not, I think Knox played a pretty clean game, there’s probably about five plays he wishes he had back, but he’s going to learn from those mistakes, he’s a young quarterback like I’ve been saying, I do think with every snap he’s going to continue to get better.”

Saturday also marked a season high 10 sacks, and for the Cowboys, that aided some of those turnovers. Goff made his opinion clear about that as he said, ““they just have to trust it, I can’t have one offensive lineman try to make the corrections on all of them, cause it makes everything look that much worse, for whatever reason we didn’t do a great job at protecting, and we have to clean that up without a doubt, I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of a game where we gave up 10 sacks.”

McNeese stays at home this week as they host Mississippi College. Kickoff starts at 7:00 pm.

