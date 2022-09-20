50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana unemployment rate lower than national average

Unemployment
Unemployment(MGN)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The State of Louisiana has announced that its unemployment rate is now lower than the national average, according to the Governor’s Office.

Louisiana has set a record for the lowest unemployment rate in state history for three months in a row and is currently sitting at 3.5%. This is below the U.S. average of 3.7%.

Gov. John Bel Edwards says more than 220,000 jobs have been created in the state since the height of the COVID pandemic.

