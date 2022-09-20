FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our Hot and Dry Pattern Continues Through the Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our summer weather pattern continues to be in full swing this week. Upper-level high pressure continues to dominate the Southern United States, meaning warm temperatures and dry weather will continue throughout the week. Wednesday will be no exception to this. We’re expecting temperatures to rise into the mid 90′s for highs and fall into the low 70′s for lows. With dew points Wednesday afternoon still in the upper 60′s, that will make for quite a muggy feel. If you have any outdoor activities planned or will be working outside it will be dry but humid, meaning stay hydrated and take breaks if working. This weather looks to continue at least through the end of the work week. There are signs the high-pressure system may begin to break down this weekend, though temperatures should still hang close to normal around 90 degrees. Next week a cold front may approach the area, which could bring somewhat cooler temperatures as well. With that would come the possibility of less humid weather as well.

Summer weather continues Wednesday, with high temperatures and dry conditions (KPLC)

Activity in the tropics are picking up. Hurricane Fiona lashed the Turks and Caicos Wednesday afternoon and will move northward away from the lower 48 this week. Tropical Storm Gaston formed in the far North Atlantic and poses no threat to the United States. Of more interest is the tropical wave east of the Windward Islands. It will continue west into the Caribbean, with the National hurricane Center giving it 80% chance of development within the next 5 days. It should encounter more favorable conditions to develop in the central Caribbean. As it moves west, there is a chance it could reach the Gulf of Mexico next week, but it is too soon for specific details beyond that. So, we’ll continue to watch the system closely and provide updates as it moves along. Regardless of where it ends up going, this is a good remainder to check your hurricane kits as we are in the peak of the season.

- Max Lagano

