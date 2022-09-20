Create and embellish pumpkins with Masterpiece Bayou
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Masterpiece Bayou is hosting a class on how to create and embellish pumpkins for a fall collection.
Instructors will give steps to create a unique pumpkin.
Masterpiece Bayou said they are providing supplies for the painting class, which will be held at the RealArt Gallery in DeRidder.
The class costs $52.
Masterpiece Bayou said the class is limited with spots and pre-registration a requirement.
The class is being held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at 108 West First St.
