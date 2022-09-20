50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Create and embellish pumpkins with Masterpiece Bayou

Create and embellish pumpkins with Masterpiece Bayou.
Create and embellish pumpkins with Masterpiece Bayou.(Masterpiece Bayou)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Masterpiece Bayou is hosting a class on how to create and embellish pumpkins for a fall collection.

Instructors will give steps to create a unique pumpkin.

Masterpiece Bayou said they are providing supplies for the painting class, which will be held at the RealArt Gallery in DeRidder.

The class costs $52.

Masterpiece Bayou said the class is limited with spots and pre-registration a requirement.

The class is being held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at 108 West First St.

Click HERE for more information.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Horton homes lawsuit update
Homeowners fighting arbitration in D.R. Horton Homes litigation
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her

Latest News

Boil advisory lifted for DeRidder residents
Unemployment
Louisiana unemployment rate lower than national average
LRCA DeRidder Pro Rodeo kicks off fair
LRCA DeRidder Pro Rodeo kicks off fair
Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge reopened