Create and embellish pumpkins with Masterpiece Bayou.

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Masterpiece Bayou is hosting a class on how to create and embellish pumpkins for a fall collection.

Instructors will give steps to create a unique pumpkin.

Masterpiece Bayou said they are providing supplies for the painting class, which will be held at the RealArt Gallery in DeRidder.

The class costs $52.

Masterpiece Bayou said the class is limited with spots and pre-registration a requirement.

The class is being held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at 108 West First St.

