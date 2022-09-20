COVID-19 in SWLA: September 19, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 798 new cases.

· 196 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 6 new deaths.

· 271 patients hospitalized (6 fewer than previous update).

· 52 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 45 new cases.

· 15 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 17 patients hospitalized (Same as previous update).

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 32 new cases.

· 11 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 6 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 42 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 4 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 1 active case among inmates.

· 2 active case among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Study: Senior COVID patients may have higher risk of Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

News

Health Headlines: Brain-powered prosthetics

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rhonda Hardin
Scientists are testing brain-powered prosthetic ankles that may be game-changing for amputees.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: September 19, 2022

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Latest News

News

Health Headlines: New eye camera may help detect Alzheimer’s early

Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT
|
By Rhonda Hardin
Researchers are testing a new non-invasive device that could make it faster and cheaper to determine if you have the early signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

Health

Health Headlines: Young woman survives brain bleed caused by cancer treatment

Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Rhonda Hardin
If being told she had cancer wasn’t bad enough, one young lady in the prime of her life was almost killed by the drugs used to save her.

News

Health Headlines: Double punch of cancer and brain bleed

Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT
Start your day with 7 News Sunrise

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: September 16, 2022

Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

News

La. company puts rice back on the menu for people with diabetes, celiac, hypertension

Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT
|
By Amma Siriboe
Low-glycemic Rice was developed by scientists at the LSU AgCenter to help regulate blood sugar levels at a much steadier pace.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: September 14, 2022

Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.