Congressman Higgins issues statement after heated exchange in Oversight Committee hearing

Congressman Clay Higgins has issued a statement after a heated argument with New York attorney...
Congressman Clay Higgins has issued a statement after a heated argument with New York attorney Raya Salter at a House Oversight Committee hearing went viral last week.(Source: U.S. Congress)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Congressman Clay Higgins has issued a statement after a heated argument with New York attorney Raya Salter at a House Oversight Committee hearing went viral last week.

“When radicals show up in front of my Committee with an attitude talking anti-American trash, they can expect to get handled. I really don’t care if I hurt anybody’s feelings while I’m fighting to preserve our Republic,” Higgins said after the hearing. “Leftist activists may run over other elected officials, but they’re not running over me.”

To watch the full exchange between Congressman Higgins and Raya Salter, CLICK HERE.

