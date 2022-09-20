Alliance for Positive Growth hosting Public Service Commissioner candidate forum

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Alliance for Positive Growth SWLA will be hosting a Public Service Commissioner candidate forum ahead of the November election today, Sept. 20, 2022.

The event will be at 6 p.m. in the Dream Center at 1701 Ryan St. in Lake Charles.

District 4 candidates will be on hand to answer questions.

For more information on the forum, you can contact 1-337-526-0465.

The Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) is a constitutionally established regulatory agency dedicated to serving the public interest by assuring safe, reliable, and reasonably priced services are provided by the public utilities and common carriers subject to its jurisdiction. As outlined by Article IV, Section 21 of the Louisiana Constitution of 1974, the LPSC consists of five elected Commissioners who serve overlapping six-year terms, as well as central and district office staff.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.